Kanye Claimed He’ll Teach At A College — The College Has No Idea What He’s Talking About

Kanye West made an announcement Sunday on Twitter that he would be teaching at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art. The rapper tweeted, “We need to be overwhelmed with love and inspiration. I will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art.”

One problem — the Art Institute of Chicago has no idea what Kanye is babbling about.

According to ABC News, “the American Academy of Art said this is not true and the Art Institute gave a similar statement to several websites.”

The Art Institute of Chicago’s public relations director, Bree Witt, issued a statement, saying, “We’re flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching emerging artists and designers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. However, Mr. West is not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so.”

Who knows what Kanye was ranting about, or maybe he is trying to repair his image. Late last month, in a Chicago radio interview, he tried to explain his anti-Black rants by blaming his entourage, saying, “The people who were around and are starting to make money, they just didn’t care about me as much. Because Kanye West was an entity, a money-making machine, and you get into that situation and you don’t have people that are continuously looking out for your best interests at all costs. Because I even had people that was with me at TMZ that could have stopped it. That could have said, ‘Yo, this is going too far.’”

Kanye is a grown, rich man. He should be able to know when he is going to far.

Get woke, bruh.

