Janice Laws Raising Awareness Across Georgia In Insurance Commissioner Race

Whether you live in Statesboro, Ga., Macon, Ga., or Atlanta, Janice Laws has visited your city recently – keeping her commitment to visiting as many cities and towns in Georgia as she can. Why? Because Laws says she is committed to all insurance consumers being seen and being heard.

Laws’ impressive win coming out of her primary – securing 62 percent of the vote in Georgia counties, both Republican and Democrat – coupled with her passionate, credible messages to address fraudulent insurance practises and high rates in Georgia – have garnered Laws an increasing number of endorsements, campaign contributions and committed voters.

Laws met some of those voters at last Saturday’s community townhall meeting hosted at the Beloved Community Church of Atlanta and moderated by Leonard Jones, spokesman of the New Order of National Human Rights. “People are just not aware of what the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner of Georgia does or what power the office has,” Laws said. She went on to share how, in the over 90 percent of the counties she has visited thus far that one audience could tell her the name of Georgia’s current Insurance Commissioner. “I got frustrated, after 16 years in the insurance industry of not being able to do anything for my customers, when it came to the extremely high rates for insurance, especially car insurance,” she explained. “When my customers would call me, asking me why was their car insurance premium going up another $50, when their car insurance had gone up only 6 months previously, I had to tell them there was nothing I could do about it as their insurance agent. Our current Insurance Commissioner has publicly stated he cannot change these rising costs of insurance. Yet, Georgia leads the nation in the highest increases in personal auto insurance rates, and has been the nation’s first or second highest for the past 3 years.” “I am running for Insurance Commissioner to fight for Georgia’s everyday consumers, to hold insurance providers accountable, and to collaborate with legislators to modify Georgia law as necessary to halt unchecked insurance price increases.” Laws will face Republican Jim Beck in the November 6th elections.

Janice Laws Raising Awareness Across Georgia In Insurance Commissioner Race was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

