Parkland Shooting Survivor At Kavanaugh Hearing: ‘Gun Violence Disproportionately Impacts Black And Brown Youth’

The confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh began this week — otherwise known as the beginning of the end for civil liberties in America. Several people have fought back like Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, but the most passionate act of resistance was from Parkland survivor Aalayah Eastmond.
See Also: Black Lives Killed From Gun Violence Aren’t Forgotten At The March For Our Lives
Eastmond began by saying, “I work across the country to help amplify the voices of young people and particularly young people in communities of color whose day-today experience with gun violence is always ignored, mischaracterized, marginalized, and minimized by the press, the public, and the corporate gun lobby.” She then described the horrible events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018.
She also said she lost an uncle to gun violence and explained, “Gun violence disproportionately impacts black and brown youth. Whether that being police brutally, homicides, or domestic violence. As for people of color, law enforcement is the ‘shooter’ in most cases. History of bias, brutality and racism in so many communities. Like many of brothers and sisters of color, I am not comforted by deputies with handguns, let alone assault rifles.”
She continued, “I am very concerned since learning Brett Kavanaugh’s views on guns, and how he would strike down any assault weapons ban. Too many dangerous and prohibited people continue to be able to readily access and use dangerous weapons to terrorize Americans at home, work, church, school, concerts, clubs, restaurants, movie
theaters, on our streets, and anywhere we go on our day to day life.” Watch the powerful video below:
Sadly, even with these powerful words, Kavanaugh will still be confirmed to the Supreme Court.
SEE ALSO:
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
‘Look Like I’m Dead:’ Black Florida Shooting Survivor On The Quick Decision That Saved Her Life
Tavis Smiley Responds To Women Of Color Coming Forward In Sexual Misconduct Allegations
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
Parkland Shooting Survivor At Kavanaugh Hearing: ‘Gun Violence Disproportionately Impacts Black And Brown Youth’ was originally published on newsone.com