Mac Miller Said He Didn’t ‘Want To Be Depressed’ A Month Before His Apparent Overdose Death

Rapper Mac Miller, who was found dead of an apparent overdose in California on Friday, struggled with depression, he said in what appeared to be his final interview. The Pittsburgh native was found “around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to TMZ, which broke the tragic news.

Miller was 26 years old.

It was unclear if the reported overdose was accidental or intentional, but Miller told Vulture last month that he wanted to find a balance between being happy and sad.

“I really wouldn’t want just happiness,” he said during an interview that took place last month but was published on Thursday. “And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days … I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing shit.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”

Miller’s romantic relationship with pop star Ariana Grande ended earlier this year, shortly before she began dating someone else and ultimately getting engaged. It was not clear if that may have played a role in Miller’s death.

TMZ reminded readers how Miller got into a single car accident after driving under the influence in May. Shortly afterward, Grande tweeted some fateful words of encouragement to him: “Pls take care of yourself.”

The rapper’s brief but notable career was highlighted by multiple releases, including his debut solo album hitting the top spot on the Billboard charts in 2011.

His most recent album, titled “Swimming,” landed at the number three spot on the charts just last month. Some lyrics from the album in hindsight may have hinted at what could have been his continued drug use.

“Now I’m in the clouds, come down when I run out of jet fuel,” he rapped on the song “Jet Fuel,” “but I never run out of jet fuel.”

