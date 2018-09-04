Lockheed Martin has designated $4,400 in scholarship funding for academically achieving undergraduate students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. Any student with a 3.0 gpa and majoring in Aeronautical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Architectural Engineering, Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Information Technology, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering is eligible to apply by September 28, 2018. One scholarship of up to $4,400 will be awarded.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company is recognized as the leader in the design and manufacturing of high performance military aircrafts within the global market. This scholarship is focused on providing financial assistance to ensure students have access to quality education that will lead them down a pathway toward a successful career within one of the various STEM sectors.

On Our Radar: Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

