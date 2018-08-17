Murder for Two: A Modern Twist on a Classic Whodunit!

Marriott Theatre Presents

Murder for Two

Written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair

Directed by Scott Weinstein

July 3rd – August 26th

If you’re looking for the perfect murder mystery with a blend of music, mayhem and murder and you don’t mind taking a trip to the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire IL, we have a treat for you. “Murder for Two,” which is brilliantly written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, is filled with zany comedy and virtuoso performances. This classic whodunit has only two performers with one of the characters taking on 13 roles throughout the 90-minute production.

Scott Weinstein skillfully directs this hour and a half musical; one character is investigating the crime where the other is playing the usual suspects, and the both of them are playing the piano.

Murder for Two has two powerhouse actors that can sing from soprano to bass, dance ballet, play the piano and have split-second timing. This play is silly, funny and wildly zany and it will have you trying to figure out whodunit along with Officer Moscowicz.

The two-man show is a musical murder mystery where shots ring out at a surprise birthday party for the Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney. Chaos takes place when everyone realizes that the writer is killed.

Officer Marcus Moscowicz (Noel Carey), a small-town policeman who has dreams of making it as a detective, anticipates solving the murder. He jumps at the chance to prove his skills and solve the crime because the nearest detective is an hour away. With the help of his silent partner Lou, this murder mystery converts into a fantastic whodunit where everyone is a suspect in Murder for Two.

Jason Grimm plays 13 roles (The Suspects) in this murder mystery. From the scene-stealing novelist wife Dahlia Whitney who is waiting for her big finish, the prima ballerina Barrette Lewis who holds her cigarette ever so perfectly when she talks and dances, (also considered the prime suspect) and Dr. Griff the overly-friendly psychiatrist whose patient confidentiality rule is thrown right out the window.

Let’s Play recommends that you check out this ingenious killer mystery ‘Murder for Two’. A hilarious musical murder with a twist because this duo team put the laughter in manslaughter at Marriott Theatre!

The cast includes:

Noel Carey (Marcus)

Jason Grimm (The Suspects)

Written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair

Directed by Scott Weinstein

July 3rd – August 26th

Murder for Two

A Modern Twist on a Classic Whodunit!

By Rick and Brenda McCain

Let’s Play!

If you’re looking for the perfect murder mystery with a blend of music, mayhem and murder and you don’t mind taking a trip to the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire IL, we have a treat for you. “Murder for Two,” which is brilliantly written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, is filled with zany comedy and virtuoso performances. This classic whodunit has only two performers with one of the characters taking on 13 roles throughout the 90-minute production.

Scott Weinstein skillfully directs this hour and a half musical; one character is investigating the crime where the other is playing the usual suspects, and the both of them are playing the piano.

Murder for Two has two powerhouse actors that can sing from soprano to bass, dance ballet, play the piano and have split-second timing. This play is silly, funny and wildly zany and it will have you trying to figure out whodunit along with Officer Moscowicz.

The two-man show is a musical murder mystery where shots ring out at a surprise birthday party for the Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney. Chaos takes place when everyone realizes that the writer is killed.

Officer Marcus Moscowicz (Noel Carey), a small-town policeman who has dreams of making it as a detective, anticipates solving the murder. He jumps at the chance to prove his skills and solve the crime because the nearest detective is an hour away. With the help of his silent partner Lou, this murder mystery converts into a fantastic whodunit where everyone is a suspect in Murder for Two.

Jason Grimm plays 13 roles (The Suspects) in this murder mystery. From the scene-stealing novelist wife Dahlia Whitney who is waiting for her big finish, the prima ballerina Barrette Lewis who holds her cigarette ever so perfectly when she talks and dances, (also considered the prime suspect) and Dr. Griff the overly-friendly psychiatrist whose patient confidentiality rule is thrown right out the window.

Let’s Play recommends that you check out this ingenious killer mystery ‘Murder for Two’. A hilarious musical murder with a twist because this duo team put the laughter in manslaughter at Marriott Theatre!

The cast includes:

Noel Carey (Marcus)

Jason Grimm (The Suspects)

Also On The Chicago Defender: