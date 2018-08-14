Let’s Eat: Taste of Black Chicago

The City of Chicago is one of the best summertime cities in the country. Chicago has great beaches, a museum campus that is second to none, a vibrant restaurant scene and as an added bonus, the Cubs are finally relevant again. Our beloved Chi-Town is also known for its bevy of festivals during the summer months. There is the Bud Billiken Parade and Picnic, the Chicago Blues Festival, the Chosen Few DJ Picnic, and the Taste of Chicago, just to name a few. That being said, Miss Coretta and I would like to share with you information regarding the upcoming 2nd annual Taste of Black Chicago, another great event to be added to Chicago’s list of superb summertime festivals. This year’s fest will be on Saturday, August 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at 7351 South Stony Island Avenue.

Festival organizer, Toure Muhammad, said, “The Taste of Black Chicago was created to celebrate Black people’s contributions to Chicago’s world-class culinary scene.” This year’s event promises a host of food vendors, each vendor out to showcase their unique culinary skills. For

example, you will be able to sample southern, soul, Caribbean, and vegan dishes, along with other cuisine styles. There will also be dessert and beverage vendors and a variety of merchandise available for sale, enough to satisfy the appetite of both the occasional and avid shopper. The children’s area will have activities like face painting, ring toss, a bounce house, plus much more. And, let’s not forget the live musical performances. So, bring the whole family out for a day of food, fun and music. And, who knows…you just might run into The Black Foodies. Hope to see you there.

To find a list of participants, go to http://www.blackchicagoeats.com/Taste-black-Chicago-2018

The Black Foodies are food bloggers/vloggers and husband and wife of 25 years. We are also home cooks who believe in group economics and LOVE great food. We write the food blog “Let’s Eat,” where we review Black-owned and other ethnic restaurants. FOLLOW us on Instagram and Twitter @theblackfoodies, SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel “The Black Foodies,” where we review restaurants, share recipes, and give cooking tips. https://youtu.be/f1fsSQ24wgQ. Also LIKE us on Facebook and join our Facebook group, ‘World Wide Black Foodies’.

Lastly, if you have a restaurant you would like The Black Foodies to review, email us at theblackfoodies@gmail.com. One love. . .

Also On The Chicago Defender: