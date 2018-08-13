Nation
The Most Hilarious Tweets Destroying Omarosa For Her Weird As Hell ‘Today Show’ Interview

The reality star sat down with Savannah Guthrie.

Omarosa Manigault Newman is releasing her book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House tomorrow. She started her press rounds today on the “Today” for a sit down with Savannah Guthrie and the interview is now being dragged all over social media. From Omarosa constantly snapping at Guthrie to her yellow dress, Twiitter had time.

In the interview, Omarosa appears to be on edge and annoyed with Guthrie from the beginning. After only a few questions, she says, “Savannah, slow down. I’m gonna

your question, don’t worry, I’m here. I’ve got all the time you need. You don’t have to ask 10 questions in one second. It’s OK.”

She repeatedly told her to calm down and when asked if she actually heard Trump use the racial slur, Omarosa fired back with, “I answered that question, Savannah, so what’s the next question?”

Omarosa then decided to play producer and end the interview, saying, “You know that we have an interview right after this. I know you want to go with more time… you see the time. You know that it’s a seven-minute interview. Now we’re at 10.” Watch below:

Twitter has been on a rampage ever since the interview aired. See below:

President Trump attacked Omarosa as well, writing on Twitter, “While I know it’s ‘not presidential’ to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!”

Birds of a trilling feather flock together.

