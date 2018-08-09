ABC-7 Presents Only Live Broadcast of the Bud Billiken Parade  

ABC-7 is proud to be the only TV station in town broadcasting the 89th Annual Bud Billiken Parade, live, Saturday, August 11, from 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the station’s main channel ABC 7, also on digital channel 7.2, abc7chicago.com, and the ABC-7 News App. After the parade airs, the entire broadcast will be available on-demand at abc7chicago.com.

Once again, the team of ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchors — Cheryl Burton, newly named co-anchor of ABC 7’s top-rated 10 PM newscast, Hosea Sanders and Jim Rose will be capturing all the fun for viewers watching at home. ABC-7 Anchors Terrell Brown and Karen Jordan will also be a part of the festivities, checking out the action along the parade route.

Celebrating this annual tradition will be members of the ABC-7 Eyewitness News team including Tanja Babich, Ravi Baichwal, Evelyn Holmes, Leah Hope, Mark Rivera along with ABC-7 Windy City LIVE’s Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, who will ride atop the station’s colorful float.

Cheryl Burton said, “It’s a great feeling to know the Bud Billiken Parade, part of my childhood and family history, is also an important part of my station’s broadcast history. As a native Chicagoan, I am Chicago Prou, to co-host again this year with Hosea Sanders and Jim Rose—and to be part of the only TV broadcast of this important Chicago tradition.”

According to John Idler, President & General Manager, ABC 7, “Our partnership with the Chicago Defender Charities grows stronger each year and it’s an honor to be their station of choice for the parade broadcast. It’s gratifying to work together to showcase something that has become near and dear to so many Chicagoans for generations.”

“ABC 7’s coverage of the Bud Billiken Parade over the years is a cherished partnership. Having the support and enthusiastic cooperation of the ABC-7 team is now part of the legacy of community involvement that we are building here at the Chicago Defender Charities and we look forward to continuing the tradition,” said Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, President and CEO of Chicago Defender Charities, Inc. and Bud Billiken Parade Chair.

Cathy Karp is the producer of ABC 7’s Bud Billiken parade broadcast.

