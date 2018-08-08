Ed Lover Is Now On Radio in Chicago

Old school rap and hip hop lovers—and perhaps some new school folk—recognize the voice of Ed Lover on the New 104.3 JAMS. The throwback station, which launched in late 2017, operated for months with no DJs at all. But earlier this year, the station debuted “The Ed Lover Morning Show.” Lover is best known as one of the original hosts of “Yo! MTV Raps,” which was one of the first shows that aired rap videos on MTV.

Lover first appeared on “Yo! MTV Raps” in 1989. “Yo! MTV Raps” was also the first show on MTV to air interviews with the artists. His career, as plotted on his website, has been filled with spots at stations across the country.

“I got my start in hip-hop as one of the original hosts of ‘Yo! MTV Raps!,’ internationalizing and establishing the now iconic hip-hop genre around the globe. Following the exit of “Yo!”, I dived into the world of radio beginning at Hot 97 in New York from 1993 to 1997. After sowing my radio seeds in New York, I caught the West Coast itch and moved to LA to host afternoons on 92.3 The Beat. Once that itch was scratched, I finessed my way back to New York in 2001 to reap what I sowed in the 90s; I was an original on-air talent and disc jockey of the alternative hip-hop and R&B station – Power 105 – now home to ‘The Breakfast Club’ and Angie Martinez. Once I ended my reign there in 2010, Backspin on SiriusXM satellite radio was my home until 2016, when I decided to conquer the airwaves across the nation with my syndicated morning show, ‘The Ed Lover Show with Monie Love,’ based out of Atlanta, Georgia.”

When the syndicated show ended Lover’s manager put in a call to 104.3 JAMS to see about adding “The Weekend Blast with Ed Lover” (a countdown show with celebrity interviews and his infamous C’mon Son segments in 30 cities around the country) to their lineup. This new station in Chicago inquired was he available for a morning show in Chicago and the rest is history. Lover moved to Chicago in April right before his first airdate.

The Ed Lover Morning Show is on M-F 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. on 104.3 JAMS FM here in Chicago or on Radio.com app on your device. Ed and his co-host Jen BT and Executive Producer Krista Hayes bring us great conversation as well as our favorite Hip Hop and R&B throwbacks. Lover has set his goals for his show to be the #1 show in the city. He states how “throwbacks now are what our parents had when they listened to Motown.” He hopes that people will grow to like him and get accustomed to him being on the radio daily. Also he has already been spotted in the community doing volunteer work as well as getting out to meet as many of the listeners as possible by attending events in and around the city. He is committed to helping grow this new station and his new show. When asked about his Chicago favorites, he said it is too soon for him to state just yet. I know he has been spotted at a Cubs game, Bulls game and Ravinia. The people are definitely showing him love everywhere he goes.

Lover says “He is all about the people and wants to help in any way to move us forward. Any way I can help I am here.” Welcome to Chicago, Ed Lover!

