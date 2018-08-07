Ear Hustlin’: What Are We Talking About This Week? Don Lemon and The King

Again Donald Trump’s tweets have made news. Now it is his attack on our brother Lebron James (yes, Chicago we can call him a brother after his latest headlines despite who we think is the greatest!)

Last week, CNN Anchor Don Lemon interviewed James and toured the phenomenal I Promise school the now LA Lakers baller has opened and funded in Akron, Ohio.

For a minute, we have debated who is the G.O.A.T. (admittedly I looked this up a few weeks ago; it stands for the Greatest of All Time) and we have definitely had some thoughts (we do live in the land of the two-time 3-peaters also known as the Jordan, Pippen and more show). But now I must say Mr. James has fljpped this conversation and he has us all (okay, most of us) tipping our hats to his achievements.

The school looks like a breath of fresh air, a place that will hopefully embrace our little Black and Brown kids and let them know the sky is the limit and when you get a solid education, you can change the trajectory of your life.

And since I’m a practical realist, I can’t just let this great idea by James go without posing a question to all of the adoring fans saluting him. In light of our brother’s great deed to contribute in such a meaningful way to our youth, what is your contribution?

No one expects you to build a school unless you got Oprah or Lebron money, but can you buy school supplies? As a mom of a rising 3rd grader, I am shocked every year as I try to attain supplies on that ever-growing list. And every year, I’ve witnessed teachers have to scurry up supplies for those who do not have them or when they run out at the end of the year. The next time you’re in the store, pick up some folders, pencils and notebooks and hand them to a kid, or donate to one of the many giveaways, or better yet, hand a bag full to a teacher.

Buy a uniform (I know every day people who have organized uniform drives, ie Marissa Warren, a mom who knows the cost of keeping the kids uniform ready!) These kids need shoes (they grow like weeds) and coats (last year’s might not fit or is too worn). My husband receives the sweetest notes each year from students after he’s made a donation to their class.

You don’t have money? A smile when you see the kids walking to school just might help; ask them how is school? Talk to them; let them know you’re routing for them; you care. It can go a long way and make a difference.

As we celebrate the spirit of the Bud Billiken Parade and Festival this week, let’s remember why Bud was even created—to support, inspire and encourage our kids to make education a priority. Let’s continue (and in some cases pick up) the spirit of Robert Sengstacke Abbot and give our students encouragement and help them get excited about school.

Like James and Abbott, we can do our part to contribute to greatness.

On another note, the violence…go to our Facebook page to read more and share your thoughts on what can be done.

Also On The Chicago Defender: