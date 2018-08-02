Netflix Cancels Documentary on Minister Louis Farrakhan

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan produced a documentary entitled, “My Life’s Journey Through Music”.

As late as July 30, 2018, Netflix published that this documentary would be “Coming August 1” on its media platform.

On July 31, 2018, less than 24 hours before the airing of the documentary, the Nation of Islam became aware through news and online outlets that Netflix decided not to air it due to “internal miscommunication”. The Nation of Islam has not been informed of what was the alleged “internal miscommunication”.

The timing of Netflix’s decision – at the 11th hour – to cancel the airing of the documentary affected millions of potential viewers and raises more questions than answers:

In light of this untimely sequence of events, did Netflix bow to outside forces in canceling the airing of the documentary?

Did media pressure contribute to this result?

What do the opponents of truth not want you to learn about Minister Farrakhan?

