Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker Meets With Moms Impacted By Violence 

Last week, Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker met with mothers, grandparents and others who have lost sons or other loved ones to gun violence in the City and surrounding areas. The private meeting was held on the outside patio at Sip and Savor in Bronzeville.

Sitting in a round table position, the attendees gave their names and the name of the person killed; several had sons killed by Chicago Police. The women shared the struggles they have endured since their loved ones were killed. One shared how she works 2 jobs to take care of her child, who was left fatherless 5 years ago.

Others called for more transparency in shootings and told the candidate that he needed to be on the streets with them when they were protesting.

Pritzker told the small group he was listening and wanted to make changes to the criminal justice system; he also said that families should have assistance for children and therapy when enduring such a loss.

