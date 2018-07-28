Report: Charlamagne’s DNA Not Found In Accuser’s Rape Kit

Charlamagne has been in a media firestorm since sexual assault accusations from 2001. Jessica Reid, the woman who accused him of raping her when she was 15, is requesting to take her case to the South Carolina Supreme Court. However, more details have come about Reid’s rape kit.

The Blast obtained the count documents, which says there was no DNA from Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, on Jessica Reid’s rape kit, “There was no evidence of any semen found inside Reid from an oral, vaginal and rectal swab. Material found underneath the girl’s fingernails was also analyzed and determined to contain ‘Nothing of apparent serological evidentiary value.’”

See the document below, courtesy of The Blast.

Court documents accused a then 22-year-old Charlamagne of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously [engaging] in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen year old female child.” Charlamagne eventually pleaded guilty to “contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to 3 years of probation.”

The radio host has maintained his innocence even before these court docs came out, saying via his attorneys, “More than seventeen years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it. At the time of these claims, Charlamagne cooperated fully with authorities, and after the investigation, this charge against him was dropped.”

As for the DNA, The Blast reported last week, “Sources close to Reid tell The Blast she has also requested the DNA samples that Charlamagne provided during the investigation in 2001, claiming her family was never informed of the results from the blood work, and they believe the information in the samples could help their case.”

Reid has not responded to the now public results.

