Apostolic Faith Church Hosts 10th Annual Golf Outing to Support Local Youth

All golfers are invited to tee up and participate in the Apostolic Faith Church 10th Annual Golf Outing, which funds its Summer Enrichment Program. Designed to educate and inspire students over the summer, the program is operated through Generations, the church’s 501c3 Community Development Corporation that is dedicated to helping youth strive for excellence in every aspect of their lives. This year’s golf outing will be held on August 11, 1:00 p.m., at the Glenwoodie Golf Course, 19301 S. State Street in Glenwood, Illinois.

“We are so pleased to announce that Ryan Baker, lead sports anchor at CBS2 Chicago is joining us to serve as Honorary Chair,” said Susan D. Smith, First Lady of Apostolic Faith Church and a Board Member of Generations. “Ryan truly shares our commitment to youth as evidenced by how he volunteers his time and talent to various local charities…. It’s great to have Ryan support one of our most enjoyable annual events.”

Apostolic Faith’s Summer Enrichment Program has touched the lives of more than 1,000 young people, keeping them safe and engaged while on summer break. The daylong program services youth ages 6-15 years old in a safe, educational learning environment. Students have weekly cultural field trips, and participate in sports and other physical activities, arts and crafts, and age-appropriate educational classes. STEM learning initiatives, designed to increase students’ skills in science, technology, engineering and math, are a central part of the curriculum. In addition, students receive three healthy meals a day.

Title sponsors for the 2018 golf outing are Safeway Construction Company and The George Sollitt Construction Company, primary contractors for Apostolic Faith’s new, state-of-the-art ministry center in Bronzeville, which opened in November 2017. The team is currently converting the church’s old main building into a youth multi-purpose center that will include classrooms.

The golf outing will begin with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. and will conclude at 6:30 p.m. with a special awards dinner. Individual golfers can participate for $100 per person. For more information on the golf outing and various sponsorship opportunities, call 773-373-8500 or visit http://www.afcchicago.org/gol

Also On The Chicago Defender: