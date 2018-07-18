News
Home > News > City

Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus Summer Fundraiser

Leave a comment

The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus is excited to invite the public to the 2018 CABC Summer Fundraiser. Please join us on July 25, 2018 at 5:30pm at PERSONA, 408 S. Wells, to celebrate the summer season and thank our amazing supporters! Tickets will be sold at door $125/$100 in advance.

For any inquires regarding the event or donations please email Alex@apsandassociates.com

The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus is a non-profit and was formed to ensure the coordination and collaboration amongst the black aldermen as they represent the issues most impactful to their black constituency. The caucus meets regularly to discuss current events and collective action.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-cabc-summer-fundraiser-tickets-47090672469

Aldermen , Black Caucus

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus Summer Fundraiser

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 07-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close