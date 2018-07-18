Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus Summer Fundraiser

The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus is excited to invite the public to the 2018 CABC Summer Fundraiser. Please join us on July 25, 2018 at 5:30pm at PERSONA, 408 S. Wells, to celebrate the summer season and thank our amazing supporters! Tickets will be sold at door $125/$100 in advance.

For any inquires regarding the event or donations please email Alex@apsandassociates.com

The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus is a non-profit and was formed to ensure the coordination and collaboration amongst the black aldermen as they represent the issues most impactful to their black constituency. The caucus meets regularly to discuss current events and collective action.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-cabc-summer-fundraiser-tickets-47090672469

