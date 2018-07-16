Carr Hosts Local, State and Federal Officials to Discuss Organized Crime in Georgia

Yesterday, Attorney General Chris Carr hosted a round-table discussion with local, state and federal law enforcement officials and legal experts that focused on the rise in organized crime in Georgia.

“In America, nearly half of all violent crimes are gang-related,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Unfortunately, Georgia communities are not immune to this type of organized crime, and member recruitment is on the rise. I invited the leadership from several of our local, state and federal partners to come together today to discuss our current efforts and develop new strategies to crack down on this type of activity. We look forward to working more closely with all of our partners to protect our communities and put these dangerous criminals behind bars.”

The following delegates and groups participated in the meeting:

U.S. Attorney BJay Pak, Northern District of Georgia

U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler, Middle District of Georgia

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, Southern District of Georgia

Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia

Georgia Sheriffs’ Association

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Georgia Gang Investigators Association

Georgia Department of Corrections

Cobb County District Attorney’s Office

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

Attorney General Carr will also present as a key stakeholder in the Georgia Gang Investigators Association conference next week in Young Harris, Georgia.

WATCH a meeting re-cap here via WSBTV.

