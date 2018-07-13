Breaking: Thousands of people possibly affected by contaminated water in Washington, D.C.

NBC Washington is reporting tens of thousands of residents and businesses in Northeast and Northwest Washington may be affected by waters contamination.

The outlet says a problem with the water system Thursday night (July 12) made it “possible for contaminants to enter the water.” However, “Officials say there is no information indicating that any water was contaminated; the ‘boil water advisory’ is a precaution.” Still sounds scary as hell.

The Washington Post reports around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, an open valve at the Bryant Street pumping station, which is near Howard University, “caused a loss of pressure in parts of the distribution system for about an hour.” The open valve made it possible for contaminants to enter the water.

See the possibly affected areas below:

Reportedly, the water is safe to shower and bathe in, but even water for a coffee maker should be boiled. Everyone in Washington, D.C., be safe—and if there are any issues or concerns about your health, contact a medical health professional.

Watch Trump find a way to blame this on Obama.

