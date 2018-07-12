Papa John’s racist founder John Schnatter finally gets the ax

Another day, another company exposed for their racism.

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has been in hot water since he used the N-word on a conference call in May, Forbes reported on July 11. When asked how he would avoid white supremacist groups online, he referenced the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken Colonel Harland David Sanders, who died in 1980, saying, “Colonel Sanders called Blacks n***ers.” He added that during his childhood, white people in Indiana used trucks to drag Black people to death. Ironically, Schnatter was doing a role-play exercise intended to prevent him from creating more public relations problems for the company. Last year, he had to resign as theCEO because of offensive comments about NFL protests, however, he was still the chairman of the board of the company.

Now Schnatter has resigned as chairman.

Papa John’s released the following statement yesterday, “Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)today announced that the independent directors of the company have accepted the resignation of John H. Schnatter as Chairman of the Board. Olivia Kirtley acts as the company’s Lead Independent Director. Papa John’s will appoint a new Chairman of the Board in the coming weeks.”

Schnatter also released the following apology, “Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society.”

That apology is about as insincere as Roseanne Barr’s. Clearly there is a space for racism in Schnatter’s society, which is why he had to be called out twice. However, the larger question is will this racist still profit from Papa John’s, even though he is no longer than founder? More than likely, yes.

