Charlamagne responds to rape accusations

Photo by

Nation
Home > Nation

Charlamagne responds to rape accusations

The radio host is fighting back against the allegations.

Leave a comment

This week, Charlamagne Tha God‘s sexual assault accusations from 2001 resurfaced. Allegedly, a then 22-year-old Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, raped a 15-year-old girl named Jessica Reid. Court documents accused Charlamagne of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engage in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen year old female child.”

Charlamagne pled guilty to “contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to 3 years of probation.” Now, Reid, 32, is asking for the case to be reopened and she is reportedly seeking legal representation. A petition has been created for the radio host to be fired from The Breakfast Club. He is now responding to the allegation.

READ MORE: 5 Powerful Moments From 2018 ESSENCE Fest In New Orleans

Charlamagne hired attorneys Marty Singer and Michael Weinsten, who told TMZ via a statement, “More than seventeen years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it. At the time of these claims, Charlamagne cooperated fully with authorities, and after the investigation, this charge against him was dropped.”

The statement continued, “Charlamagne has spoken about this many times over the years in public, including in his book. While Charlamagne has empathy for all sexual assault victims, he cannot take responsibility for a crime he did not commit.”

TMZ also reports, “For the record, officials had always maintained that Charlamagne cooperated with the investigation and took a DNA test … which did not produce any evidence that he had sexual contact with the girl.” However, he did plead guilty to “the delinquency of a minor due to underage kids (including the accuser) drinking alcohol at the party he threw.”

Watch the interview below where he talked about the rape accusation:

Jessica Reid has not responded to Charlamagne as of yet.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Outraged! This Black Doctor Couldn’t Even Go To Her House Without Man Calling Cops

Man Who Called Cops On Black Man At Swimming Pool Is Fired

47th Annual Legislative Conference

Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

9 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Continue reading Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine as we lovingly call her, has been been a fearless leader of justice for years. The 79-year-old U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district has also been public enemy number one for Trump, but that hasn't stopped her activism. Check out some of her greatest moments.

Charlamagne responds to rape accusations was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 07-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close