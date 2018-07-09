Twitter reacts to horror of Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

Trump has announced his Supreme Court pick and it’s just as horrific as everyone predicted — Washington veteran Brett Kavanaugh. The Yale University and Yale Law School graduate worked President George H. W. Bush, President George Bush and Clinton hater Kenn Starr. He is problematic on many fronts but probably his scariest, which is a plus for Trump, he is famous for believing sitting presidents should not undergo criminal investigation or prosecution — basically, he thinks Presidents are above the law. Like a mafia boss, Trump found someone to protect his ass.

READ MORE: 5 Powerful Moments From 2018 ESSENCE Fest In New Orleans

During a stiff speech from Brett Kavanaugh, the 53-year-old pulled a remix version of the “I have Black friends card” and said, “My mother taught history at two largely African-Americans public schools so I understand the importance of equality.” Clearly, his mother was teaching him a whitewashed version of history, otherwise, he wouldn’t be anti-affirmative action.

The NAACP released the following statement on Kavanaugh, “Brett Kavanaugh is a dangerous ideologue whose extreme views on civil rights would solidify a far right majority on the Supreme Court. Coming after Neil Gorsuch’s appointment, a Kavanaugh confirmation would re-make the Court in President Trump’s own image. This prospect is unacceptable to the American people, and the NAACP is ready to lead the fight of a generation.”

The statement continued, “The NAACP knows Judge Kavanaugh well. We opposed his confirmation to the D.C. Circuit for good reason. In his 12 years on the bench, he has proven us correct. He has been a strong and consistent voice for the wealthy and the powerful. Over and over again, he has ruled against civil rights, workers’ rights, consumer rights, and women’s rights. ”

The NAACP isn’t alone. See the reactions from Twitter.

See reactions from Twitter:

Kavanaugh:

✔️ Praised *dissent* in Roe

✔️ Criticized Roberts ruling on Obamacare

✔️ Says sitting POTUS can't be indicted/can fire special counsel whenever he wants

✔️ Opposes net neutrality

✔️ Opposes consumer bureau

✔️ Says assault weapon bans are unconstitutional — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 10, 2018

Trump's Supreme Court pick is Brett Kavanaugh, because Kavanaugh believes that a sitting president cannot be indicted and has been outspoken on the issue. It's not just Roe v. Wade that's on Trump's mind, it's also his own guilty ass. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) July 10, 2018

but I’m sure justice kavanaugh will be very charming when he informs us that, actually, the constitution says voting is a privilege https://t.co/GVP51UCtqh — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 10, 2018

Remember the undocumented pregnant minor who was denied access to an abortion? Brett Kavanaugh was in the minority of judges who voted against giving her access to an abortion. He will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 10, 2018

Over the course of his career Judge Kavanaugh has used the bench to undermine worker rights, threaten access to healthcare, block efforts to curb gun violence and advance one conservative cause after another. Senate should reject. #SCOTUS — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) July 10, 2018

Did Brett Kavanaugh really say because his mother taught "history at 2 largely" Black public schools that he understands the "importance" of equality? He's ANTI-affirmative action — unless you are talking affirmative action for millionaires. SMH — Clay (@claycane) July 10, 2018

Don’t be fooled by folks who say Kavanaugh said he would respect Roe v Wade as binding precedent during his last confirmation. He said he would respect Supreme Court precedent as a CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE That’s very different than being a Supreme Court Justice pic.twitter.com/JiCGhqBwVV — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 10, 2018

No surprise wTrump’s appointment of conservative Appeals Court Judge #BrettKavanaugh to replace Justice Kennedy. Now the battle over America’s soul begins. Will he roll back women’s reproductive rights, Affirmative Action and a plethora of hard earned civil rights? #SCOTUSPICK — Areva Martin, Esq. (@ArevaMartin) July 10, 2018

And today, Trump’s detrimental choice of Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS justice nominee trumpets his admin's racially-charged dismantling of legal fairness protections gained with #votingrights, #women #education, #LGBT and more #civilrights.🇺🇸

(3/3)#SaveSCOTUS #ScotusPick — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) July 10, 2018

If Kavanaugh is confirmed, the Trump Court will further threaten the Affordable Care Act, LGBTQ rights, affirmative action, protections for workers, access to birth control and abortion, immigrant rights, and voting rights, among other hard-won gains. #SCOTUSPick pic.twitter.com/BaSR8twPei — Feminist Majority (@FemMajority) July 10, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Outraged! This Black Doctor Couldn’t Even Go To Her House Without Man Calling Cops

Man Who Called Cops On Black Man At Swimming Pool Is Fired

Twitter reacts to horror of Trump’s Supreme Court Pick was originally published on newsone.com