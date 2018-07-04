Hell in a Handbag Productions Presents

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 2

By Artistic Director David Cerda

Directed by Becca Holloway

June 19 – September 7, 2018, at Mary’s Attic

Aah, what a way to kick off the summer by seeing the critically acclaimed television show “The Golden Girls” performed on stage. Who can resist watching the sitcom reruns with the iconic sing-a-long song “Thank You for being a Friend?” The show that was created by Susan Harris aired seven seasons with a remarkable cast of stars.

The original TV show revolved around four older single women (three widows and one divorcée) sharing a house in Miami, Fla.: Beatrice Arthur (Dorothy Zbornak), Betty White (Rose Nylund), Rue McClanahan (Blanche Devereaux) and Estelle Getty (Sophia).

At some point, these four retirees would gather around the kitchen table and discuss everything from their stories of friendship, relationships, family, and problems– often late at night while eating cheesecake or some other dessert in the kitchen.

Director Becca Holloway allows us to pick up long after the last show aired on television in 1992 with The Golden Girls—The Lost Episodes, Vol. 2. Holloway takes this classic television show that stood the test of time and adds new stories with a twist that will have you looking closely at how wonderfully these ladies aged while laughing hysterically at their never-ending camaraderie with one another.

Picture it…we’re back in Miami, where we embark upon some new episodes. Scheming chaos is forever present when the intimidating and very sarcastic

Dorothy (David Cerda), the sweet but scatter-brained Rose (Ed Jones) and man-hungry Blanche (Grant Drager) are all nominated for Women of the Year by the Miami Women’s Auxiliary League. Yes, you read those names correctly!

However, the mayhem doesn’t stop. Sophia Petrillo, the feisty matron of the show played by Adrian Hadlock, has a mysterious part-time job, which leaves her tired and the girls speechless. We must say Adrian embodies the purse-toting, quick-witted Sophia throughout the show with perfection.

The chaotic disorder continues when Rose’s relationship with her boyfriend Miles (Michael Rashid) is taken to a new level of interest, and her past comes from St. Olaf, Minn., to haunt her; it’s not only shocking to her but to the girls as well!

This 90-minute production of The Golden Girls: Vol 2: The Lost Episodes takes you back in time to the 80s. Sophia shares stories about Sicily, her cooking, and her acid-dipped wit; Rose’s rambling, nonsensical stories about her hometown are golden. Sex-crazed promiscuous Blanche loves to be the center of attention with the opposite sex, and the smartest and the most grounded of the women, Dorothy, was often called manly and odd by her housemates because of her height and deep voice. This mockery will have you anticipating Vol. 3

The parody was an overall fun night of audience participation in the theatre; some audience members answered trivia questions about the series and won prizes.

We recommend this play for those die-hard “Golden Girl” fans; you will have the same insane fun you had when watching the classic TV show. Enjoy these four notorious women work out their problems together on stage in the kitchen eating …you guessed it…cheesecake!

The cast includes:

David Cerda (Dorothy)

Grant Drager (Blanche)

Adrian Hadlock (Sophia)

Ed Jones (Rose)

Chazie Bly (Jazzy Jeff/Agnes/Lily)

Michael Rashid (Miles/Esther/Heidi)

Michael S. Miller (Emcee/Pamela/Hans)

