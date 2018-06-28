Dorothy Brown Takes Listening Tour to Near South Side

Mayoral candidate Dorothy Brown kicked off her Near South Side “Listening Tour” with a walk in the Chinatown neighborhood of Armour Square before meeting voters at Trinity Episcopal Church on Tuesday. There the candidate shared her personal story of growing up in a rural and impoverished environment in the state of Louisiana to eventually leading one of the largest county governmental court records system in the country. The resounding theme of Brown’s campaign is to be the mayor for all of Chicago.

This tour encompassed the communities of the Near South Side, including the South Loop and Chinatown, Armour Square, Douglas, Oakland, Fuller Park, Grand Boulevard, Bronzeville, and Bridgeport. Comments and suggestions from the audience focused on support for entrepreneurs, affordable housing and education. The candidate offered a stinging rebuke of the city’s failed Affordable Requirement’s Ordinance (ARO), and the unfair burden being levied on disadvantaged communities via the city’s ticketing system as reported by the Woodstock Institute.

The next “Listening Tour” event will be held on the West Side of Chicago on July 10, at United For Better Living, 4540 W. Washington Blvd., beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will cover the West Side communities of North Lawndale, Austin, West Garfield Park, East Garfield Park. Brown will kick off the Tour at 4 p.m., by walking around the West Side communities and inviting the community members to attend the session.

A full Listening Tour schedule is included Brown’s site: dorothyformayor.com.

Also On The Chicago Defender: