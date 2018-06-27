A New Approach To Shopping: StyleRoom 326

Teresa Wilkes of StyleRoom 326 says that StyleRoom 326 is NOT a boutique. StyleRoom 326 is an overall one stop shop experience for women. It is a retail and wholesale members only showroom and the first of its kind. This innovative concept, one that women are still attempting to figure out and understand, is a total experience for women, offering not only shopping but image consulting and wardrobe styling. You can enter StyleRoom 326 a fashion novice and exit an emerging fashionista.

Featured on the website of Chicago’s Peninsula Hotel as one of the places to visit in Chicago, StyleRoom 326 is for the everyday classic 9-5 woman. The pieces sold at StyleRoom are classic with a little edge. They are pieces that you can wear year after year, wardrobe staples that can transition from “desk to dinner.” StyleRoom 326 offers image consulting, makeup artistry or professional photos– all things fashion, beauty and style are available at StyleRoom 326.

Previously a boutique owner, Wilkes learned a lot about the business, buying and helping customers, but she also recognized that there was a need for more. She always felt that it should be an experience; she felt that as a boutique owner she was not providing an overall experience for her customers, and that prompted her to open the showroom. At the showroom during fashion shows, women can see the pieces on body types that they can relate to. Pieces can be purchased right from the runway, and customers have the unique experience of being able to touch, feel and interact with models—a distinct experience from high end retail stores and traditional runway shows.

Communicating that the showroom is NOT a boutique has been one of the most difficult challenges to address. StyleRoom 326 is a concept. Everything is available on site, you don’t have to purchase your clothes and then head to another location for makeup. All of that is provided right on location at StyleRoom 326.

Wilkes credits her success to being able to offer customers something different, which is what StyleRoom 326 does. She also offers excellent customer service and encourages other business owners to make sure that they are providing their customers with top-notch, excellent customer service. This is especially true being a female, Black-owned business. The retail membership at StyleRoom 326 is an annual membership and affords members wonderful perks such as additional savings on sale items as well as priority registration and discounts on the in-house events.

Now that summer is upon us, Wilkes states that maxi dresses, jumpsuits, beautiful maxi skirts, bold colors, prints will be trends to watch.

Not only can you go to StyleRoom 326 to shop, you can also host or attend events in the space. The space has hosted fashion shows, book signings and private events. Check their website for upcoming events as well as details on facility rental, memberships and other services.

StyleRoom 326 is located at 1722 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL. Or visit their website at Styleroom326.com.

