What Black parents must do this summer

There is a 3 year gap between Black and White students. Many people love to

believe it’s due to income, fatherlessness, educational attainment of the parent and lack of

parental involvement. I believe a major reason for the gap is we continue to close schools

for the summer as if we are an agrarian economy. Very few Black youth will be farming

this summer. If you multiply 3 months by 12 years you will see the 3 year gap. There is

nothing wrong with Black youth if their schools remained open during the summer and/or

their parents kept them academically engaged.

Middle-income parents who value education enroll their children in some type of

academic experience during the summer. They also visit libraries, museums, zoos and

colleges. Other parents allow their children to sleep longer, play more video games,

watch more television and play basketball until they can’t see the hoop. These students

will have to review the same work they had mastered in May in September.

Black parents cannot allow their child to lose 3 months every year. Black parents

cannot say they cannot afford the library. It’s free! Most museums have discounted days.

A male friend of mine shared his experience with me when he took his family to the

museum. He wondered why so many people were staring at him. His wife and children

had to tell him he was the only Black man in the building! I am appealing to every father

to take his children this summer to the library, museum, and the zoo. I am appealing to

every mother if he won’t, you will.

We need every parent to make sure their child reads at least one book per week and

to write a book report. I am reminded of the formula Sonya Carson used to develop Ben

Carson to become the best pediatric neurosurgeon. This low-income single parent, with a

third grade education, had enough sense to tell her sons to turn off the television, read a

book and write a report that her sister would grade!

I have a theory that I can go into your house and within 5 minutes tell you the type

of student who lives there and predict their future. I believe that engineers, doctors,

lawyers, accountants etc. need different items in their house than ballplayers, rappers, and criminals. I am very concerned when I visit a house that has more cd’s and downloads than books. My company African American Images has designed a special collection of books for boys. Research shows one of the major reasons boys dislike reading is because of the content. The set is titled Best Books for Boys. We also have one for girls, parents and teachers. Enjoy your summer. Let’s close the gap. I look forward to your child’s teacher asking your child what did you do for the summer? And your child answering we went to the library, museum, zoo, colleges and other great educational places.

