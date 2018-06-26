The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center Celebrates 50 Years With A Community Birthday Bash 

The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change will celebrate 50 years since its founding on Tuesday, June 26.

On June 26th from 4pm-9pm, the King Center will host a Birthday Party on the grounds. The community is invited to come enjoy the Center to see updated exhibits, hear music, enjoy food, free cupcakes and birthday cake. There will be spoken word in the Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts, featuring spoken word artists Hank Steward and Wanesha Spence, as well as a special multicultural youth dramatization of the King Center’s historical contributions. Gifted Cellist Jen Cornell will also perform.

“On Tuesday we remember and celebrate my mother Mrs. Coretta Scott King who picked up the mantle after my father’s death and pushed forward to establish the King Center, says Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the King Center”. “My mother was a visionary and well ahead of her time. As the founder she wanted an official living memorial to ensure that the work continues. Today 50 years later my mother would want us to “Win together with Love for Humanity.”

The Center will host additional events throughout the year:

On August 25th from 11:00 a.m.-7 p.m., the streets will be closed in front of the King Center and the grounds will be prepped for the Beloved Community International Expo. In cooperation with Consul Generals, the Expo will showcase the culture, language, food, music, education, religion, arts and humanity of various nations from around the world. The public is invited to enjoy this exciting international experience.

On September 7-8, Nonviolence 365-A 2-Day intensive workshop provides insight into Dr. King’s Philosophy of Nonviolence and his ‘World House’ perspective, as well as interactive sessions on his Six Principles of Nonviolence and Six Steps of Nonviolence. The 2-Day engages participants in discussing introductory, yet essential, Dr. King readings and teachings, including, “Pilgrimage to Nonviolence”, “Letter from Birmingham Jail’ and ‘Drum Major Instinct.’ It is a critical step in understanding how nonviolence, as espoused by Dr. King and King Center founder, Coretta Scott King, can prepare people across the globe to embrace nonviolence as a lifestyle and as a vehicle for personal and social change. This event will take place at the King Center and requires registration at http://www.thekingcenter.org

“My hope and prayer is that all people who want to honor my mother’s legacy will join us as we say Happy Birthday to the King center, stated Dr. Bernice A. King.”

For more details such as times about these events, please log onto www.mlk50forward.org or www.thekingcenter.org. For sponsorship opportunities please contact Dr. Hilda Tompkins, htompkins@thekingcenter.org or Ms. Letty Ashworth, lashworth@thekingcenter.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Us

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365 , is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teaching engages participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.

