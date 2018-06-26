Leadership Changes Announced at Chicago Urban League

The Chairman of the Board of the Chicago Urban League Eric Smith recently announced changes within the organization’s top leadership.

Due to decisions to restructure the leadership of the organization, Shari Runner, the President and CEO, will leave her position at the end of the month, according to a letter issued by Smith.

The letter also announced that the position of Chief of Staff had been eliminated and that Danielle Parker, who had served as Chief of Staff, was no longer with the League.

“Shari and Danielle have each made significant contributions toward advancing our mission during their time with the League, and the Board is grateful for their service,” the letter released by the League said.

Following Runner’s departure, the Board plans to appoint business affairs strategist Barbara Lumpkin to serve as Interim CEO as they search for new leadership. Prior to forming her firm, Lumpkin Strategies, LLC, Barbara most recently served as the Deputy CEO and Executive Director for External Partnerships at Chicago Public Schools. She has also had an extensive career that includes leadership roles in city government and financial services, including serving as Comptroller, Budget Director, Special Assistant to the Mayor, City Treasurer and Chief Procurement Officer for the City of Chicago. She served in senior roles at the Northern Trust Company and Amalgamated Bank of Chicago.

Additionally, Andrea Zopp, who served as President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League from 2010 to 2016, has agreed to join the Board of Directors.

