CPS Removes 2 Principals In Sex Abuse Investigation; Students Plan Protest

In response to the recent removal of Simeon Career Academy Principal Dr. Sheldon House, students have called for a protest. House was released this week amidst the ongoing investigation of sexual abuse within CPS. House is accused of allowing volunteers to coach athletics without the proper background checks, according to a CPS audit.

Students, faculty, parents and the community were scheduled to attend a CPS board meeting Wednesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. to protest House’s removal.

In a statement, CPS CEO Janice Jackson said, “As a result of district-led investigations into allegations of sexual abuse, two CPS principals were removed from their positions today due to initial findings that suggest they did not effectively safeguard their students.”

The other principal, Armando Rodriguez of Goode STEM Academy was reassigned. A teacher at the school was removed earlier this month following an allegation of abuse of a student.

Jackson said investigations are ongoing.

