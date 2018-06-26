Action Center on Race and Economy to address SCOTUS doubling down on Trump’s Muslim Ban

Chicago, IL — Following the ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States upholding the Trump Administration’s ban on allowing Muslim families to enter the U.S., the Action Center on Race and the Economy released the below statement:

“This administration has honed their plan to rip families apart and fanned the flames of hate in this country through policies like the Muslim ban. Today, SCOTUS enshrined this in precedent in the eyes of the law.

“First it was desecrated Jewish cemeteries, then outright murder in Charlottesville, and now it’s families ripped apart at the border and kept in detention, while SCOTUS makes it legal to ban refugees and asylum seekers to protect Trump’s idea of a white nationalist America. SCOTUS’ decision today opens the door to more discrimination and more hate will lead to even more white nationalist rhetoric, increased incidents of hate crimes, and outright murder.

“Trump’s white supremacist agenda has been aided and abetted by all of the corporations who have supported him, collaborated with his administration, or given his racist views a platform. Companies like Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, the Blackstone Group, Facebook, and Twitter are all complicit in these abhorrent policies.

“We refuse to back down or give up. We will expose these corporations that are helping spread Islamophobia and bigotry and we will hold them accountable.”

# # #

The Action Center on Race & the Economy (ACRE) is a campaign hub for organizations working at the intersection of racial justice and Wall Street accountability.

Also On The Chicago Defender: