Auntie Maxine and Elijah Cummings disagree on treatment of Sarah Sanders

As we all know, Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and her family to leave on June 22. The owner of Red Hen, Stephanie Wilkinson, explained to The Washington Post that some of her staff were uncomfortable, including the LGBT staffers, due to Sanders support of a ban on transgender people in the military and a gay couple being refused to have a wedding cake baked for them because of religion.

Wilkinson told The Washington Post that she pulled Sanders to the side and politely asked her to leave, saying, “I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty and compassion and cooperation.” She also offered the other people the chance to stay, but they refused and what little they ordered, Red Hen gave to them on the house.

Many people on the liberal side of social media sided with the restaurant, arguing that you shouldn’t be shocked when your bigotry comes back to bite you. Maxine Waters said at a rally in California, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

However, U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 7th congressional district Elijah Cummings says the restaurant should have served Sanders. He told CBS’s Face the Nation, “First of all, I think as far as the restaurant incident, I think the restaurant owner should have served her. I really do.” But he also added, “But again, I think President Trump has created this. Since he became president and even before, he has basically given people license to state things that are ugly. Those things then turn into actions.” See below:

Does Cummings have a point and is it a slippery slope? On the other hand, is Trump so seriously dangerous that drastic times call for drastic measures—and if you are an accomplice to the president’s lies, like Sarah Sanders, then as a public figure in politics you get what is coming to you?

Either way, we are living in scary times.

