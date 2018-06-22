Sloane Stephens and World TeamTennis (WTT) Return to Chicago

By Amber Anderson @amberanderson_ The Bigs Contributor

While out on a foot injury last season, Sloane Stephens didn’t spend much time at home as most athletes would. Instead she spent everyday working in her community with the children at the Sloane Stephens Foundation, founded by Stephens herself in 2013. She would spend her day playing tennis and giving a few pointers or two about the game to the kids. Stephens states, “My foundation is my number one priority.” She is extremely passionate about giving back, while also enjoying teaching children about the game of tennis and providing opportunities for them to play. This gave her something to look forward to everyday, while she was out on her injury.

Her passion for giving back and inspiring children through the game of tennis has her even more excited to be able to participate in the World Team Tennis match on July 27th at the XS Tennis Village

located in the Washington Park neighborhood. Stephens will be playing for the King’s Philadelphia Freedoms alongside Chicago native, Taylor Townsend, as they go head to head with the Washington Castles. Tickets start at $35 and all proceeds will benefit the XS Tennis Education Foundation, founded by Stephens’ Coach and south side Chicago native Kamau Murray. The Foundation serves undeserved Chicago youth with a pathway to college through sports and academics.

Stephens is elated to be able to play in the World Team Tennis match., along with it being an amazing opportunity to give back, she states that to be apart of this match with her coach is even more exciting, especially with Chicago being his hometown.

Stephens wants Chicago youth to be inspired when they come watch her play at the World Team Tennis match. “You have to believe in yourself and that if you put your mind to it you can do anything.” Stephens said. She also wants youth to stay healthy and understand the importance of keeping your body in shape.

The World Team Tennis match won’t just be your average tennis match, instead it will captivate the attention of Chicago youth and inspire them to strive for higher ground. This match will truly be one of a kind, filled with young talent and will provide an authentic community impact. If you want to be inspired and amazed by these talented athletes then make sure that you are at XS Tennis Village on July 27th to not only see an amazing match but to be apart of supporting Chicago youth.

