Event to Focus on Disability and the Arts

To commemorate the 28th anniversary of the adoption of the federal Americans with Disability Act (ADA), the Fulton County Office of Diversity and Civil Rights Compliance (Disability Affairs Program) will host the Disability Awareness Expo 2018 on Saturday, July 7 at the West End Performing Arts Center, located at 945 Ralph Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, 30310 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“The event seeks to educate, enlighten and empower attendees about the significance and value people with disabilities bring to the community,” says Nadine Oka, Fulton County’s ADA Administrator. “Their contributions to our local arts and culture demonstrate the vital role they play in so many other aspects of our society.”

Expo participants will share new opportunities and resources which may be beneficial to members of the community who have disabilities.

The focus of this year’s expo will be Disability and the Arts and will focus on artists with disabilities as well as arts programming for persons with disabilities. The event is free of charge and all members of the community are encouraged to attend and enjoy.

The Expo includes some of SHOW-Ability’s talent performances, artwork from the recent CREATIVE LIKE ME! Exhibition, as well as opportunities to meet some of Fulton County’s Community Services Program (CSP) recipients in the Disability Services category. Following the showcase, attendees will have an opportunity to visit vendor booths for resources which may be of particular interest to this community. Beginning at 5:00 p.m., festivities will continue with ARTWALK WEST END, a collaborative art event to celebrate the vibrant creative essence of the West End community.

For more information, visit Fulton County’s website at www.fultoncountyga.gov or connect with Fulton County government on Twitter at @FultonInfo or Facebook at @fultoninfo.

Fulton County to Host Disability Awareness Expo 2018 was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

