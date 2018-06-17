Twitter in tears over these tipsy Jordan pics

It may be time to retire the classic Jordan crying meme and replace it with the Tequila Tipsy meme. After twitter got its hands on a photo of the GOAT walking the streets if NYC with an almost empty bottle of liquor the hilarity that ensued was at an all time high. Click through to see some of the tweets that followed.

Goals: Michael Jordan strolling through NYC with a mostly-empty bottle of booze and case of tequila pic.twitter.com/4bbAs0m8Bz — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 14, 2018

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Chicago Defender: