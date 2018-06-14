Women’s Business Development Center hosts Rise Up: From Educator to Entrepreneur

Early Childhood Education Entrepreneurship Expo Honors Outstanding Child Care Providers and Activists, Provides Chicagoland Business Leaders with Tools to Move Their Business Forward

The Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) will host its 20 th annual Early Childhood Education Entrepreneurship Expo on Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 8:00am-2:00pm. Rise Up: From Educator to Entrepreneur! focuses on building the foundations of child care businesses in Chicagoland.

Expo is presented in Spanish and English and is the only event of its kind in the Chicago area that offers state-of-the-art and industry-specific business guidance and resources to prospective and established early childhood education entrepreneurs. Highlights include workshops on increasing safety in businesses and orchestrating excellence through hiring, and the opportunity for childcare providers to complete the continuing education credits required to maintain their license.

WBDC leadership on the community impact of early childhood education businesses and the organization’s support of women-owned businesses in the childcare industry.

Local business owners receiving awards during the event who have benefited from the WBDC’s services.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 16, 2018

8:00am-2:00pm

WHERE:

UIC Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

Chicago, IL

Visit the WBDC’s website to learn more. Interested participants can register on Eventbrite .

About the WBDC

The mission of the Women’s Business Development Center is to support and accelerate business development and growth, targeting women and serving all diverse business owners, in order to strengthen their participation in, and impact on, the economy.

