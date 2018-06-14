RHOA star NeNe Leakes’ husband Greg diagnosed with cancer

The reality star is standing by her man through this next stage of life.

‘RHOA’ peach NeNe Leakes revealed her husband, Greg, is fighting cancer, according to her latest IG post.

The comedienne posted a photo of Greg in the hospital, captioning the moment with “Our New Normal and the fight begins.”

Our New Normal and the fight begins #fuckcancer #mdandersoncancercenter #yougotthis #iloveyou

Speculations surrounding Greg’s health have been swirling through the rumor mill for awhile now, with NeNe announcing in May Greg had been hospitalized for 15 days.

“First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere,” NeNe wrote a month ago on social media.

“I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital.”

Continuing, “I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well. He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I’m going to be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that.”

The pair have been together for almost twenty years, briefly splitting in 2011 only to get remarried again two years later.

