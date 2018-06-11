12 Voices: Brothers Gotta Work it Out

I’m so damn torn between what’s real and what’s been disturbing the Black race for centuries. This racism thing continues to alarm many people who see America as this evil empire, and Negroes are in the belly of the beast.

It’s almost daily that news alerts flash across the television screen or in my news feed where White cops or groups of rogue officers have beat down young Black men and women whose only issue is being Black. I’m dumbfounded each time I see these horrific encounters between the common man and law enforcement. I feel even more disturbed knowing that this bull is running rampant and innocent people are being subjected to bigotry and ignorance.

It makes me ask: “What are brothers to do?” How do we fight this senseless behavior by uneducated and mentally ill police officers? These fools have no concern for the law themselves because they know they’re being filmed but they still exercise stupidity each time they pull some elderly lady from a car or choke a teen on his prom night or strip a sister naked who was only attempting to secure a place in a grocery line. Not to mention the now global encounter of those two brothers being arrested in Starbucks.

How are we as Black people to deal with these unfortunate and seemingly regular occurrences of injustice and prejudice? Should we take measures into our own hands? Nope! Not enough courageous men to do that. Should we surrender to our knees and beg for mercy? Heck NO!

I was attending one of my favorite events a few weekends ago presented by Jermaine Lawrence. It did my heart good to see so many brothers gathered at the Hyatt Hotel at 8:30 am, as the I Am Gentlemen Foundation, founded by Jermaine, invited dozens of respectful brothers to show up and show out in support of over 200 teens. I Am Gentlemen distributed slightly used and new suits, shoes, socks, ties, belts and other items to help prepare the teens for their upcoming proms and other activities where being a “gentleman” is a must!

Then later that week I was able to host brothers (30 plus) as we toured multiple CPS grade and high schools in pursuit of mentoring students. This program, the Black Male Tour: Day of Service, in its second year, created by Jeff Dase, chief of CPS’ Network 12, brought brothers together from all walks of life in and around Chicago to ride out on assigned passenger buses to gather with students and share information on being men.

I believe brothers are gonna work it out. It doesn’t matter how many bigoted encounters we face throughout our journeys. It doesn’t matter how many Black boys and men that law enforcement tries to put in its horrible prison systems. And it doesn’t matter how many times they beat down innocent brothers: They can’t beat us all down! They can’t lock ALL of us up. And their racist behavior can’t stop us from shining and building monuments to our ancestors who endured so much more. Because our progress is their progress!

Regardless of what evil America does to stop the progressive movement of Black and Brown people, we’ll continue to advance collectively, separately as well as individually, while focusing on creating safe and viable communities to raise our children. Brothers from around the globe will work it out and there is nothing they can do to stop us!

Our biggest fight is and has always been with each other. Today, we pledge to break the cycle of confusion and rely heavily on our abilities to think logically and turn our attention to changing the world where we live, work and play! Because no brother is mentally free until every brother is mentally free! And we’re gonna work that out!

Carl D. West is the CEO/Publisher of TBTNews and founder of the TRUTH 4 Literacy Foundation, Leadership Luncheon, Legend and Pioneer Awards, all powered by Midwest Gap Enterprise.

Also On The Chicago Defender: