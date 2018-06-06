Race for a Cause in the 40th Annual Possum Trot race

For 40 years, the Possum Trot 10K has allowed runners to take part in a great race while helping save animals and all along the beautiful banks of the Chattahoochee River. This year, the race gets running June 16 at 7 a.m.

This is an Official AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifying Event and is limited to 1,500 runners.

All proceeds from the race benefit the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s environmental education programs focused on the Chattahoochee River and its watershed as well as CNC’s wildlife rehabilitation efforts.

So far this year, CNC has taken in over 200 injured animals – that’s more than one a day! On-site staff work tirelessly to help the injured animals and return them to their habitats, if possible.

Participants will receive a swag bag filled with goodies as well as a commemorative t-shirt. Winners in each age group will receive medals. All runners receive free admission to CNC’s 127 acres all day.

In addition to helping wildlife, CNC hosts more than 40,000 students from more than 400 schools in the metro Atlanta area, teaching them all about the importance and science of nature. For many students, CNC is the first time they are out in nature or on the Chattahoochee River.

Before and after the race, Possum Trot registrants can enjoy food, music and more at CNC’s Ben Brady Lakeside Pavilion, and free entry all day to CNC’s 127 acres.

For more information, visit http://www.chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/fundraisers/possum-trot-10k/ . To register for the race, visit Active.com at https://www.active.com/roswell-ga/running/distance-running/40th-annual-possum-trot-10k-2018

###

For photos and more information, contact:

Jon Copsey, Marketing Manager

j.copsey@chattnaturecenter.org

770-992-2055 x263

About the Chattahoochee Nature Center

CNC is a private non-profit environmental science that is one of North Atlanta’s major attractions. CNC’s 127 acres along the river in Roswell includes a Discovery Center with the only Nature Exchange in the SE that serves as the interpretive center for the river; plus garden, woodland and river boardwalk trails featuring rehabilitated native wildlife. We serve over 140,000 visitors annually and provide education programs for over 40,000 students. Our mission is to ‘connect people with nature’ which we do daily through our summer camps, canoe trips, evening concerts, and community programs for all ages. Our Unity Garden provides over 10,000 pounds of fresh produce to North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry each year.

For more information or questions, please contact Jon Copsey, marketing manager, at j.copsey@chattnaturecenter.or

