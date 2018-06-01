Trump rededicates himself to racism with pardon of Danesh D’Souza

President Donald Trump made a symbolic move to reinforce his commitment to racism after Roseanne Barr was taken off the air by granting a full pardon to one of the most racist voices in media.

With Thursday’s green light from the president, Danesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in 2014, will likely restart his vile attacks on Black people by picking up where Barr abruptly left off.

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

D’Souza, a native of Mumbai, India, came to the United States to attend Dartmouth College, where he graduated in 1983, While at the Ivy League school, he endeared himself to racist conservatives as editor-in-chief of the Dartmouth Review, according to The Outline. The publication, which was unaffiliated with the university, was an outlet for racist and otherwise bigoted students.

Trump pardons right-wing troll Dinesh D’Souza, sending strong signal to his own political associates https://t.co/RiD16OJHhL pic.twitter.com/gUm82YjggU — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 31, 2018

Among his hate-filled agenda, D’Souza published an interview with a Ku Klux Klan leader that included a photoshopped image of a Black student being lynched on campus, Vox reported. He also published an inflammatory anti-affirmative action article under the title, “Dis Sho Ain’t No Jive, Bro.”

White racists valued D’Souza’s writing and editorial skills so much that the Heritage Foundation hired him in 1985 to edit its flagship journal, the Policy Review. By the 1990s, he reached new lows that excited the racist right-wing of the Republican Party.

D'Souza made his money telling telling racist white people all their racist impulses are true. It's a very profitable business. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 31, 2018

D’Souza has written 16 books, some of them best-sellers, that defended America’s racist history. In “The End Of Racism,” he downplayed the evils of slavery. “The American slave was treated like property, which is to say, pretty well,” he wrote, suggesting that African-Americans owed a debt of gratitude to white people. He also defended segregation as “a compromise on the part of the Southern ruling elite seeking, in part, to protect Blacks.”

President Barack Obama was a primary focus for his racist venom. In 2015,D’Souza infamously posted this tweet.

Dear Dinesh D’Souza, Your President showed his NUCLEAR FOOTBALL to a bunch of folks at Mar-a-Lago. You didn’t care then…like you did when Obama showed off his book collection?! pic.twitter.com/jh9ENFDXOP — Abhishek Pratap 🅴 (@Abhi5hekk) May 31, 2018

It’s no surprise that Trump has a warm place in his heart for D’Souza.

