Gary Comer College Prep hosts Community Policing Town Hall tonight at 7

Law enforcement, community organizers come together to mend relationship

WHAT: In an effort to empower Chicago’s youth, Author of “The Stop: Improving Community and Police Relations” Dwayne Bryant is teaming with Vondale Singleton’s CHAMPS Male Mentoring program to kick off the 3rd Annual Born 2 Win Conference. Attendees will receive education on the community and history of police and community relations. During this dynamic workshop, participants will have real life simulations and will be equipped to build mutual respect, shared responsibility and accountability during a police encounter.

WHO : 125 Community Members: City officials, law enforcement, parents, students, and educators

WHEN: Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00 PM

WHERE : 7131 S. South Chicago Ave ., Alumni Hall, Gary Comer College Prep

WHY: Inner Vision International and Chicago Public Schools department of Family And Community Engagement have partnered to bring police and community education to the classrooms to equip students, teachers and parents across Chicago.

Parents and community members can attend the upcoming event by registering by clicking here .

Media Contacts:

Dwayne Bryant (312) 287-5936 DB@DBryant.com Martina Smith (708) 250-1702 Martina.L.Smith@Gmail.com

ABOUT

Dwayne Bryant, sought-after international transformational speaker, author and master storyteller, delivers a timely message in The STOP to improve police and community relations. With the recent increase of U.S. police officers involved in shootings during routine stops, Bryant created this book to educate youth to stop, observe and reflect during an encounter with law enforcement.

C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring Program offers a culturally sensitive approach to developing the mindsets of African American and Latino young men. We focus on the 3E’s; Education, Empowerment, and Exposure. We mentor young men ages 12-18 years old week

