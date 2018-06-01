Atlanta Rotary, Freedom United host anti-human trafficking summit

WHO: Allison Ausband, senior vice president of in-flight service, Delta Air Lines

Ted Blum, managing shareholder of the Atlanta office, Greenberg Traurig

Amer Hassen, senior manager, Deloitte

Laura Johns, director of corporate relations, UPS

Matt Turner, director of corporate responsibility & IHG foundation, InterContinental Hotels Group

Brent Wilton, director of workplace rights, The Coca-Cola Company

WHAT: In partnership with Freedom United, the Rotary Club of Atlanta is hosting an anti-human trafficking business summit with representatives from nearly fifty Atlanta-based organizations. Business leaders will be discussing ways to end this terrible reality. Freedom United and the Rotary Club of Atlanta are rallying Atlanta’s corporate community to end human trafficking.

Speakers from Delta Air Lines, Greenberg Traurig, Intercontinental Hotel Group, UPS, the Coca-Cola Company, and many others will be presenting best practices for fighting human trafficking and discussing the best approaches to developing sensible corporate plans to discourage and eliminate it. Together, we have enormous human power that can spot and discourage unconscionable atrocities that should never exist in a civilized society.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 6, 2018

8:00am-12:00pm EST

WHERE: The Loudermilk Center

40 Courtland St NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

