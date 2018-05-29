Roseanne Barr ‘You’re Fired’ for racist tweet on Valerie Jarrett

Activists and reasonable men and women around the country are applauding the ABCtelevision network for its swift action in dismissing popular comedienne Roseanne Barr, and canceling the hit TV show “Roseanne.”

Barr referred to former senior White House advisor to President Barack Obama as the off spring of “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

In the wake of Roseanne Barr’s racially charged and ultra offensive Twitter attack on the Obama administration cabinet member, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called Barr’s tweet “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.” Her agency, ICM Parthners, also dropped the actress as a client.

Super television executive Shonda Rhimes has been producer at the ABC television network for years, and has given fans shows such popular and groundbreaking shows as Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, Private Practice, and more. says Barr “is getting what she deserves.”

U.S. Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) nodded approval for the networks action against Barr, saying, “There’s no place