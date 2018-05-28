Kim Kardashian threatened to colonize Donda’s House and the charity responded

On Saturday, May 26, Donda’s House, a charity that was created in 2011 in honor of Kanye West‘s late mother, released a statement encouraging support of the non-profit despite Yeezy’s pro-Trump and anti-Black comments. They also claimed “we have been unable to secure the financial support of Kanye despite multiple attempts, and despite those early conversations about his plan of support and advocacy for the youth in our programs.”

Rhymefest, a rapper and social activist who helped create the charity with his wife Donnie White and Kanye, claimed the rapper said, “f-ck the youth of Chicago,” and even asked Drake, who is currently trading diss tracks with Pusha T and Kanye, to donate $100,000.

Guess who responded to Rhymefest? Not Kanye, but Kim Kardashian. And she levied a heavy threat that she would “take” Donda’s House. Yep, spoken like a true colonizer.

The plastic vixen wrote on social media, “You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST” and claimed that her followers didn’t know Rhymefest. “Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is,” she wrote. See her insane tweets below:

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Rhymefest, born Che Smith, brilliantly responded with a full statement that read in part:

“I don’t care if no one on your timeline knows who I am. The people in my community and in my city do, and that’s what truly matters to me. Your husband and I have been in correspondence for the last two months, which as you stated, even you saw me in the studio recently. Kanye asked me if I could come help him with his album again. I was seeking Kanye…he was seeking me. I spoke to your husband about peace, and balance, as well as the work that we have been doing in Chicago regarding Donda’s House. He was more interested in his record.”

See below:

Donda’s House also responded, clearly shocked by Kardashian threatening to colonize its charity organization, which was created years before she laid her rapper-hungry eyes on Kanye. The charity will no longer use the name Donda’s House, Inc.

How disgusting that Kim Kardashian decided to insert her Calabasas roots into a situation that had nothing to do with her. For a minute, we were all rooting for her because of her advocacy for Cyntoia Brown and Alice Marie Johnson. Maybe she thinks because she advocated for two women in prison this give her a pass to dismiss Rhymefest’s longtime activism in Chicago. As Roland Martin wrote on Twitter, “Please tell me when @kimkardashian has been in the streets of Chicago helping young brothers and sisters like @rhymefest has been?”

What a shame that a charity designed to help young people in Chicago has now gotten absorbed by social media cattiness.

The charity organization was still asking for help. Its next volunteer meeting is Saturday. Click here for details. The charity was also asking for social media users to use the hashtag #supportdondashouse if posting about Donda’s House Inc. You can donate money here.

Donda West died in 2007 after complications during recovery from plastic surgery.

Kim Kardashian threatened to colonize Donda’s House and the charity responded was originally published on newsone.com