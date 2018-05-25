With Memorial Day quickly approaching, many of us are eagerly thinking of what activities we plan to tackle on the three-day weekend: Barbecuing with friends, going out with family, posing for selfies, basking in bathing suits, all of it. Now if you’re like me, the holiday weekend probably sprung up on you — busy weeks working, tackling that side hustle, and all the in-betweens, you may have forgotten that Monday you’ve got off.

Now you’re receiving texts on weekend plans, but honestly have no idea what to wear. Well, here are a few outfit ideas you can try and tackle, depending on your style:

Three Easy Outfits You Can Pull Off For Memorial Day On All Budgets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On The Chicago Defender: