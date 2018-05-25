Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon heard ’round the world at Royal Wedding

On Saturday May 19, 2018, the world was blessed to hear a sermon from The Most Rev. Michael Curry at the royal wedding. His thought-provoking message about love was heard by billions of people—leaving many googling his name and others reading online articles to find out who he was. But Curry is no stranger, particularly to Episcopalians, who celebrated his installation as Presiding Bishop in 2015 when he became the first African American to preside over the denomination.

One of those people already familiar with Bishop Curry's electrifying style of preaching is The Rev. Joyce Matthews, a graduate of Seabury Western Theological Seminary Evanston, IL (on Northwestern University campus).

“I was thrilled because he is one of the best preachers in the Episcopal Church. I knew he would preach what the Holy Spirit put on his heart and he would put his heart and soul into his deliverance,” said Matthews, Associate Rector of Christ Church Cranbrook of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

By the look on some faces at the wedding, several people were surprised by his style. Matthews said, "His style is his style; he is dynamic, he exhibits his emotions and he is excited about proclaiming the gospel and being a part of the Jesus movement."

Matthew recalls when she first met Bishop Curry. “I first met Bishop Curry when he came to the Diocese of Michigan to provide a 2-day conference. He was the keynote speaker. The year was 2002.”

From there, Matthews was prompted to invite Curry to preach at MLK Day. She had to wait several years due to his busy schedule, but he did preach at Christ Church Cranbook in January 2016.

Curry made history at the 2015 Triennial General Convention of the Episcopal Church, where he was elected to be the Presiding Bishop for the Episcopal Church. Prior to his election, he served as Bishop of the North Carolina diocese. There are 109 dioceses in three regional areas in 17 nations. The Episcopal Church (TEC) is a member of the Anglican Communion. The mission of the church, as stated in the Book of Common prayer, is “to restore all people to unity with God and each other in Christ.”

Matthews also stated, “I believe God was present during the royal wedding. I believe that love was abounding. I believe that so many first occurred during the royal wedding: A marriage between an African American commoner and a Caucasian person of royalty; the first time a Black Presiding Bishop preached for the royal family; the first time a gospel choir (with members with African roots) sang for the royal family. I think Meghan Markle showed us who she is by including her culture and ethnic background into her wedding and by speaking to the guest at the reception along with the best man. I felt that the couple expressed their love by their words, actions and facial expressions. I felt this was something that we have not always seen in a royal couple. As what was stated in the sermon quote from MLK ‘Love is powerful’; it was able to change the Anglican wedding for the royal couple to be more multicultural.”

The date of the royal wedding–May 19, 2018– will forever be etched in history for many reasons but here are some of the reasons that Matthews believes it was historical. “I think it showed the world that TEC is a part of the Anglican Communion. Also, regardless of your race, background, ethnic heritage, people are people and should be treated as equals with respect and dignity. I think this moment in history was not only about the bride and groom, but about people in general. We should love each other, including our neighbors as ourselves; the Jesus movement Bishop Curry speaks of is ‘built on unconditional love of God for the world and his mandate to live that love spreads to all the people and countries of the world. ‘”

The love story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is what drew people all over the world to tune in their televisions to bear witness to their nuptials. I am sure most people wanted to see the fashion and the procession. Nobody except for Episcopalians knew they were in for a real message that would make everyone want to shout “Amen.”

Presiding Bishop Curry has become a “celebrity” since his sermon at the royal wedding. Who knew when he was born in 1953 in Maywood, Ill, that he would become the Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal church let alone the person to deliver the message at the first African American Princess’ wedding. He recently recalled on a morning television show when he received the call from the Archbishop of Canterbury, “I didn’t believe it because a member of my staff called and said, ‘They’d like you to preach at the royal wedding,'” Curry recalled. “I said, ‘Get out of here; it’s April Fools. You’ve got to be kidding me.’”

The wedding was beautiful, all the pomp and circumstance was in true royal fashion, but at the end of the day as Bishop Curry stated, “The reality is … the love between those two people, between that loyal couple, was so powerful, not only did we all show up, but it brought all these different worlds together. It brought different nationalities, different ethnicities, different religious traditions, people of all stripes and types.” And this will hopefully help to make the whole world a better place.

