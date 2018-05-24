12 Voices: The Real Black Newspaper

I happened to be driving recently, coffee in hand, listening to WVON’s Morning Show, between 6:50-7:00am. One of the hosts mentioned that a journalist for the Chicago Sun-Times stated that the Sun-Times is “The Real Black Newspaper.”

Even though I was already sitting on my brake at the stoplight at 93rd & Stony, I pumped my brake AGAIN. Say What?! I actually had a mind to call in to the show to speak with the hosts–not to go off, but to clear up any misunderstanding is consistently improving and focusing on what’s important in our community.

This is what I have to say about the statement that the Chicago Sun-Times is “The Real Black Newspaper.” That statement is an example of “fake news.” Actually, you’re reading an article in one of the most influential African American Publications in creation. The Chicago Defender is the oldest and most respected African-American newspaper in Chicago. Founded in 1905 by Robert Sengstacke Abbott, the Chicago Defender celebrated its 111th Anniversary in 2016. It was recognized nationally as the second most widely read and best African-American Newspaper by Nielson and Essence Survey 2014. Given that this paper has been in circulation for 114 years, there is no mistaking that this publication has supplied the African American community with “our news” for (literally) decades. So amazing that historical figures such as James Baldwin and Gwendolyn Brooks were employed by the Defender. This publication clues us in on what is going on locally and globally with African Americans, and it alerts us to what is coming down the pipeline. The Chicago Defender discusses everything from politics, beauty/fashion, relationships, health, business, sports, faith, entertainment, and so much more. This same publication has informed the African American community of new businesses to patronize, new events to participate in, and newcomers to the area who are people we should all know and become familiar with. We’ve learned about African American fashion designers, shoemakers, food and beverage brands, community leaders, and entrepreneurs under the age of 13. The Defender is, simply put, OUR news, OUR people, OUR paper, ALL THE TIME. And with all of the changes that we have made over the years to remain current in this growing society (i.e. an increase in marketing efforts, stronger online presence, more visible at events around the city, etc.), The Chicago Defender is consistently improving and focusing on what’s important in our community.

At that stoplight, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, but then I also thought that not many may have known that the Defender was still in circulation. However, those in the journalism world know that our publication is still very strong. I remember my late grandmother Earnestine Adell Smith knowing what was going on in the Defender…and she lived in Memphis, Tenn. She subscribed to the paper and had it sent to her so that she could call us in Chicago to tell us the news (LOL!!). I can agree that the Chicago Sun-Times has been a “go to” paper for a large portion of the African American and middle-class community, but to say that it is the REAL Black Newspaper? That’s just not the truth. The Chicago Defender will forever be Chicago’s “Real Black Newspaper.” Feel free to subscribe at anytime, and share it with those who need a reminder!

