Trump Quickly Defends Tomi Lahren For Getting Drinks Thrown In Her Face But It Took Him Weeks To Acknowledge Waffle House Hero

In case you missed it, Tomi Lahren had the audacity to attend a hip-hop brunch in Minneapolis and, as you can imagine, no one pulled out the welcome mat for the hateful commentator. This is a woman who said Black Lives Matter is the new KKK and attacked Beyoncé’s performance at the Superbowl because she thought “little white girls” were excluded. What part of her entitled brain thought she would be welcomed at a hip-hop brunch? Well, she learned because she got water thrown in her face. Now the President is defending her—because defending his white princess is more important than acknowledging heroes.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

Watch the videos below:

Whoever threw this drink at Tomi Lahren, thank you pic.twitter.com/RJE8xTDMZ3 — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

Whoever the guy is that cussed her out, I hope you're having an amazing day pic.twitter.com/wpr4egwtBQ — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

That was like a hug from baby Jesus, right?

Tomi whined on Fox and Friends, saying, “I think that those that threw the water and were applauding and laughing about it wanted to get their 15 minutes of fame by making video of me. I think looking back, those are the people that are going to be embarrassed by their actions. I think their parents raised them better.” She also added, “Furthermore, you don’t have to like me, you don’t have to agree with my political opinions, but you don’t have the right to throw things at me. Is that the point that we got to in this country, that you can’t disagree with somebody civilly without resorting to something like that? It’s really disheartening, but again, I’m tough, I can handle it.”

However, according to The Blast, the bouncer Jeremy Jackson says Lahren was antagonizing people at the brunch and there were reports she was rude. “Tomi claimed she saw the brunch group ‘scowling at her’ on her way out of the eatery and said, ‘Just another day in the life’ as she walked by them. That’s apparently when the drink was sent flying.” Sounds like Tomi poked the bear and got mad when the bear clapped back with some ice cubes.

Of course, Trump is defending her after seeing the soulless 25-year-old on Fox and Friends. See the tweet below:

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

These are Trump’s priorities. When James Shaw Jr. saved several lives from a shooter at a Waffle House near Nashville, it took the president 22 days to contact the hero and thank him. Shaw even said the call was “lackluster.” To this day, Trump has never tweeted about James Shaw. He consistently proves where his white supremacist values lay.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

Trump Quickly Defends Tomi Lahren For Getting Drinks Thrown In Her Face But It Took Him Weeks To Acknowledge Waffle House Hero was originally published on newsone.com