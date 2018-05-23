FAB FINDS: 21 Side-Slit Skirts And Dresses To Add To Your Spring Wardrobe

Over the weekend, there was everything one could imagine: Red carpet appearances at Cannes Film Festival, the royal wedding and all the Meghan Markle details, and of course, the Billboard Awards. However, we couldn’t miss this awesome photo Ashanti posted on her Instagram, sporting a white and black dress from The Blonds:

Cookies & Cream… A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on May 20, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT

Undeniably, we’ve seen side slits come back with a vengeance, and honestly, it’s looking pretty lit for spring! Granted, we may not all have legs like Ashanti, but we can all rock a dope outfit that makes us feel sexy and confident in all ways. You can show a bit of leg, but not too much, and dress it up or down however you like. Here are a few skirts and dresses you can check out if you’re looking to add a bit of spice to your wardrobe.

SPLURGE

The best thing about the slit skirt is that you can find it everywhere! This $895 Ellery maxi skirt has a stretchy fabric (yasss) and a front slit to show all those angles (tastefully, of course.) For others, you can definitely pop out with a statement-making number, like this $720 stripped wrap-effect midi skirt from Silvia Tcherassi. I can immediately see myself in this with some cream open-toed sandals and an off-the-shoulder top, no? Now if you’re really daring (and love vibrant colors) then this $1,360 Missoni skirt is PERFECT. It’s designed for a looser fit, but has all the colors in a gradient flow and a thigh slit up front. And of course, you can always rock a denim skirt with anything, like this Levi’s slit denim skirt that’s at Bloomingdale’s for $98. And hey, you may just be heading on vacation and need something for those beach waves and days out in the sun — this $365 Hera print skirt from Carolina Herrera actually screams vacay…I live.

SPEND

One of my favorite brands, Rue 107, has a beautiful bold yellow slit skirt that you can rock for only $29. The best part is that it’s totally wearable for plus-size girls with sizes going up to a 24! If you scour the Forever 21 site, there’s also a beautiful $58 Chambray maxi skirt with side slits, which also has a flared construction and a frayed hem. Also if you’re in need of a pencil skirt (because who isn’t?), this $40 ASOS skirt not only has the stripes, but a wonderful size range that we can all get behind. ASOS also has a tailored pencil skirt with an Obie tie, perfect for pairing up and down for only $45. Adding to my basket now!

SAVE

If you’re super strapped for money, there’s a super cute $9 ribbed-knit pencil skirt from Forever21 that you can easily pair with some strappy heels and a crop top for nights out. For all my curvy girls, this $24 Boohoo dress not only comes in a few neutral tones (which is great for pairing with anything in your wardrobe), but also goes up to a size 20! An all-black skirt is a wonderful addition to the wardrobe, so check out this tall black skirt from ASOS that retails for $29. It’s amazing for those of us who are super tall and need a bit more length on the bottom! And of course, you can never go wrong with florals for spring — this $16 floral maxi from Forever21 is sure to be a constant look for the summer. There’s also a $12 midi skirt from Charlotte Russe that’s great for pairing, especially if you’re into reds.

PLUS-SIZE

If you’re in need of a pencil skirt (because who isn’t?), this $40 ASOS skirt not only has the stripes but a wonderful size range that we can all get behind. If you’re really into angles, then you can definitely check out this $140 Michael Kors plus-size asymmetrical dress, which not only has some cute studded details on the side but is perfect for any evening out whether on business or pleasure. For glitz and glam, you can’t go wrong with this black draped dress from Halston, complimented with shoulder cut-outs and a slight ruffle, or even a simple tie strap dress, like this $35 option from Eloquii. And if you’re all about length and maxi dresses for those hot summer nights, this $38 plunge maxi dress from Debshops gives all the girls just a bit of leg room in a stretchy jersey knit bodice.

DRESSES

If you love the slit style, you may also be searching for a dress that has them as well. This $119 Bardot baby pink halter midi dress boasts a front slit and a halter cut, perfect for those cute afternoon happy hours or brunch with your friends. And if you’ve got a fancy soiree to attend? This long-sleeve white dress from Fashion Nova is not only a quick wardrobe staple you can grab anytime, but it only retails for $33! And if you want to go full boho-chic this summer, this $98 Free People white maxi dress probably has your (and my) name on it.

So what are your thoughts? I never was one to go for a slit skirt, but I’m inclined to try them, as well as those dresses to show a bit of shape! Cute and glam is what I’m all about.

