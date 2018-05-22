Hip Hop’s Greatest Legends Headline ‘The Legends Fest’ In Chicago!

The Legends Fest: Hip Hop Edition will take place on May 25, 2018 at the Arie Crown Theatre in Chicago, Illinois. Hip hop legend, Scarface, will be joined by some of hip-hop’s most honorable artists from the 80s and 90s, including KRS-One, MC Lyte, and Roxanne Shante. will take place on May 25, 2018 at the Arie Crown Theatre in Chicago, Illinois. Hip hop legend,, will be joined by some of hip-hop’s most honorable artists from the 80s and 90s, including, and

Chicago native, Twista, known for his chopper-style of rapping and chart topping hits, performs in his hometown alongside hip-hop icons to cover fan-favorites and take concert goers on a trip down memory lane.

Performances by the reigning queens of hip hop, Roxanne Shante, MC Lyte, and Shawnna, will shut down the building with their legendary hits for the real hip hop lovers.

About The Legends Fest:

Busta Rhymes, Brandy, Monica, G-Unit, Da Brat, and many more. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit: The Legends Fest is an annual event that honors music’s greatest icons. Past headliners includeand many more. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit: Ticketmaster.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: