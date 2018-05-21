Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, DeKalb County Commissioner candidate

Tomorrow, May 22, 2018, marks an opportunity for DeKalb County voters to choose who will get To take advantage of this historic opportunity, voters will need to go all the way down ballot.

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson DeKalb County resident and candidate for DeKalb County Commissioner representing the District 7 is doing something no one in these parts has seen for a a long-time. She s spending every day on the ground and in the trenches, personally greeting and asking residents to support a Cochran-Johnson administration.

A graduate of Troy University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Criminal Justice; a M.S. in The Administration of Criminal Justice; and, received the M.P.A. in Public Administration with a concentration in Economic Development and Grant Writing from Auburn University before attending John Marshall Law School.

“She’s the woman every woman wants for a best friend,” explains long time supporter and Atlanta radio personality Sasha the Diva. “She not only feels strongly about the citizens of DeKalb, the issues seriously and doesn’t flinch when confronted by challenges.”

A shrewd businesswoman, Cochran-Johnson is always willing to look at both sides of every issue.

“From Doraville to Tucker, Decatur (Unincorporated DeKalb), Lithonia, and Stonecrest, I will represent the diversity and needs of all 350,000 residents. As your next Commissioner, my platform is simple, we need to create living wage jobs, improve our schools, increase property values and make public safety a top priority.”

Lorraine has over a decade of experience in print media, mass communications, and management. A seasoned grant writer, she’s developed state and federal proposal since 1994 that resulted in the procurement of millions in CDBG funding for state and local entities through the Auburn University Economic Development Institute.

A lifelong community activist and parent, Lorraine is past president of Pine Ridge Elementary (2006-2007) and Chapel Hill Middle School (2008-2009) PTA and former board member of Destiny Achievers Academy of Excellence where she secured over $200,000 in funding for school revitalization and technology in 2017.

In her professional life, Lorraine spent over a decade at Creative Loafing Newspaper. An entrepreneur, Lorraine founded Salons Unlimited Magazine, a publication that started with 5,000 print issues in Atlanta and grew to a 56,000 circulation in 31 U.S. cities in three years before being sold in 2010. In 2009 Lorraine became a founding member of United Front Media, a premiere film and visual media company specializing in content development where she produced commercials for the City of Atlanta, MARTA, KIA and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. In 2015 Lorraine joined Real Times Media as the General Manager of the Atlanta Daily World Newspaper, currently Lorraine functions as Associate Publisher of Who’s Who In Black Atlanta and VP of Business Development for RTM Properties – AtlantaDailyWorld.com and Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine.

Lorraine is socially conscious and strongly supports positive initiatives in economic development, education, public safety and home ownership. Moderator of DeKalb’s PDS-24 television show EngagementNow, Lorraine works with show producers to develop content crafted around issues relevant to modern education. The wife of Ret. Lt. Col. William H. Johnson, III, and the Mother of Martin Luther King Jr. High School International Baccalaureate student Zion Cochran, Lorraine values family and community above all else.

“As a community leader and activist who understands the issues that truly impact our community, I know what it takes to find solutions, navigate the complicated governmental agencies and get things done,” Lorraine explains.

“It’s time to get back to the basics of community, family, and the development of opportunities – to ensure a better tomorrow for all DeKalb residents. As your next Commissioner for District 7, I ask for three things – your prayers, confidence, and your vote. As your public servant, I commit to always being informed and educated on issues that affect us both. I will pursue the proper course of action and I will make you proud!”

