Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly High School Shooting In Santa Fe, Texas

UPDATED: 12:42 p.m. EDT — The number of people who died in a school shooting in Texas on Friday has risen. At least 10 people were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, an increase of two fatalities from an initial report from the Houston Chronicle. At least 12 others were injured. It was unclear how many of the victims were students.
In addition to the shooting, the gunman, who was taken into custody, reportedly had multiple automatic guns as well as explosives.
“Evidently this guy threw pipe bombs all in there,” a law enforcement official who requested anonymity told the Chronicle. “We don’t know if any of them went off.
Original story:
At least eight people were killed in a high school shooting in Texas on Friday morning, according to reports. The shooter, who was identified as a student at Santa Fe High School in suburban Houston, was taken into custody and arrested on the scene, according to the Houston Chronicle.
People who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to nearby hospitals, according to a live TV report on ABC. A police officer was also reportedly injured, though the circumstances surrounding that report were not immediately available.
It was unclear how many other people were injured, but the death toll could continue to grow.
The gunman reportedly used a shotgun for the shooting rampage, which suggested that an automatic weapon was not used. In Texas, it is legal for anyone who is 18 years old to own a shotgun. The gunman’s age was not immediately disclosed.
After a bit of a respite from mass shootings in America, the country woke up to another public shooting early Friday morning at the president’s golf resort in Florida. In that instance, a gunman shot up the lobby but didn’t hurt anyone before police responded and arrested him.
Just a few hours later, the active shooting would break out in Santa Fe, Texas, around 7:45 a.m. local time.
Friday’s school shooting came just more than three months after a gunman started shooting at a high school in Florida, killing 17 people in February. It was the 23rd school shooting of the year, according to ABC News.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
